Elderly man dies of heart attack after carjacking, authorities search for suspects

The Harris County Sheriff's Office urgently needs your help to find at least two men believed to be behind multiple carjackings on Friday morning northeast Harris County.

Just before 5 a.m., a 73-year-old man was leaving his home in the 2600 block of Owens Cross Drive when a vehicle pulled up next to him near Broad Haven, according to investigators.

Two Hispanic men with guns reportedly forced him out of his car. Investigators say the victim ran home to tell his wife what happened when he had a heart attack. He died before he finished describing the suspects.

"Just that it was two Hispanic males. We didn't get a clothing description nor was he able to give anything as far as what kind of vehicle they were driving," Deputy Thomas Gilliland explained.

However, Gilliland believes surveillance cameras may help identify the suspects' vehicle. But investigators believe surveillance cameras may help. "[There's] one road that comes in here so anything that we can find on video from these homes of a car leaving, if anywhere within that time period," Gilliland added.

He also says investigators are looking into whether the same suspects could be behind another carjacking that happened about a mile away and half an hour later.

Anyone with information is called to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477)