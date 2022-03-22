Drone video shows damage left behind from tornadoes in Round Rock

One person was killed and over a dozen were injured when tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, damaging a school, homes and businesses, officials said. The same storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.

In Texas, several tornadoes were reported Monday along the Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, and close to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Matthew Kelling from Round Rock shared drone video of homes that were damaged in the South Creek neighborhood after tornadoes touched down in several areas.

On Southwest Trail, close to 100 homes were damaged. Some homes had entire roofs ripped off and living rooms were filled with glass from broken windows. So far, thankfully, no major injuries have been reported.

Derek Smith, whose home was damaged, said, "I was here in the office. My dogs figured it out before I did hiding beneath my feet...I saw trees swimming a little too hard. By the time I could grab my dog I could hear glass shattering in every direction. I hid in my pantry. As I was peeking out you could see the wind changing direction. It’s surreal."

Another resident, Jennifer Perez, said, "Never in a million years would I have thought we would have gotten hit by a tornado. This is not something you’d think would happen to you or your neighbors."

There are resources available for those in need. Round Rock officials have set up two temporary shelter locations at Dell Diamond Heritage Center, 3400 E Palm Valley Blvd, and Redbud Elementary School, 1500 Ty Cobb Pl. The Austin Disaster Relief Network is also providing support and collecting donations.

Also in Round Rock, a shopping center near I-35 and SH-45 was heavily damaged. A Bank of America was hit hard and multiple vehicles were damaged. One couple worked at a Chili's restaurant in the shopping center and they said they hid in a fridge as the tornado passed through.

"I saw everything get real quiet outside and saw a tornado was about to hit so I came outside to check it out but back over here towards the highway and I just started seeing all the shingles getting sucked up into the sky so I ran back inside to check on everybody on the side and the other side of the restaurant, try to get everybody as far back away from the windows as possible," said Levi Perez.

The Associated Press contributed to this article

