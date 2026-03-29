Driver fleeing police crashes into woods in north Harris County, killing two in fiery crash

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The Brief Two people were killed in a fiery crash in north Harris County after a driver sped away from a deputy's attempted traffic stop. The vehicle plunged down an embankment and burst into flames after the driver ran a red light and switched off their headlights to evade police. The identities of the victims and their relationship to one another remain unknown as investigators work to notify their families.



A high-speed attempt to evade a traffic stop ended in a fiery crash that killed two people in north Harris County late Saturday night, officials said.

Two killed in fiery crash

What we know:

The incident began around 10 p.m. when a Harris County sheriff’s deputy saw a driver run a red light at the intersection of Spring Cypress and Louetta roads. The deputy turned on his lights and siren to pull the car over, but the driver hit the gas and switched off the vehicle's headlights to hide in the darkness.

The deputy briefly lost sight of the car as it sped westbound toward Telge Road. After a short search of the area, the deputy spotted a fire in the woods.

Investigators say the car had sped through the intersection and plunged down an embankment into the trees, where it burst into flames. One person was thrown from the vehicle during the wreck, while another remained trapped inside. Both died at the scene.

"The vehicle was engulfed in flames," said Harris County Sheriff’s Office Major McConnell.

Authorities confirmed that speed played a major role in the crash.

What we don't know:

The names of the two people killed have not been released as investigators work to notify their families. It is not yet clear how the two people knew each other.