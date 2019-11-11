Deals, discounts & freebies for military heroes on Veterans Day

article

Businesses are saluting our military heroes with lots of deals, discounts, and freebies.

There's everything from free hair cuts and food to discounts on shoes and travel.

FOOD & DRINK

All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free meal today at all participating Applebee's, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Chili’s, Red Robin, California Pizza Kitchen, Cotton Patch Cafe, Grub Burger, Twin Peaks, MOD Pizza, Boston Market, Logan's Roadhouse, Überrito, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Olive Garden, and Cici's Pizza.

IHOP is offering free breakfast.

Plus, there's a free sandwich and slice of cake at Mission BBQ.

McDonald's is offering a free extra value meal.

Kolache Factory will give a free sausage and cheese kolache as well as a free coffee to those with military ID.

Cracker Barrel is giving a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte

Dunkin is offering a free donut.

Peet's Coffee has free coffee and tea.

Starbucks is offering veterans, military spouses, and active-duty service members a free tall cup of brewed coffee.

Buffalo Wild Wings has a free small order of boneless wings and fries.

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert.

Yard House is offering a free appetizer.

Carrabba's Italian Grill is offering a free order of calamari.

From 5-9 p.m. at Golden Corral, you can get a free sit-in, thank you dinner.

Fogo de Chao is offering 50% off for veterans.

Joe's Crab Shack has a 20% discount.



DISCOUNTS

Kohl’s is doubling its military discount for Veterans Day with 30% off.

Bed Bath and Beyond will take 25% off your purchase.

Walgreens is offering a 20% discount along with free flu shots.

Rack Room Shoes has a 10% discount.

Home Depot is also offering a 10% discount.

La Quinta is taking 15% off for veterans and their families who stay at their hotels.



DEALS

All active-duty and retired U.S. military personnel can visit their nearest Main Event for free food and fun.

Great Clips and Sports Clips are offering free hair cuts.

True REST Float Spa is offering a free 60 minute float session.

More than 100 national parks will waive admission fees in honor of Veterans Day.

Though the holiday isn't just about the deals, it's just one way for businesses to show their gratitude for the service of our brave military and veterans.

