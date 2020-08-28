Cyclist struck in West Harris County, dies from his injuries

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a cyclist was killed in a late-night crash.



Authorities said they were called out to the crash just before midnight Friday on the 6400 block of Howell Sugar Land Road.

Authorities said the cyclist was struck from behind and died from his injuries.

Investigators are searching for video cameras that may have captured the crash.



If you have any information, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000.