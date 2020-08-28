Expand / Collapse search
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:25 PM CDT until FRI 5:30 PM CDT, Liberty County
5
Heat Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:06 PM CDT until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula

Cyclist struck in West Harris County, dies from his injuries

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a cyclist was killed in a late-night crash. 

Authorities said they were called out to the crash just before midnight Friday on the 6400 block of Howell Sugar Land Road. 

Authorities said the cyclist was struck from behind and died from his injuries. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Investigators are searching for video cameras that may have captured the crash. 

If you have any information, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000. 