Court: Group can't sue San Antonio over Chick-fil-A decision

A Texas appeals court has ruled that a group of conservatives doesn't have the legal standing to sue San Antonio over its rejection of a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the city's airport.



The San Antonio City Council approved a contract last year with an Atlanta-based company to bring new vendors to San Antonio International Airport.



But the city asked to strike Chick-fil-A and find another food vendor.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Councilman Roberto Trevio cited the fast-food chain's history of donating to groups opposed to LGBT rights.



The Fourth Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the activists had no grounds to sue the city, reversing a lower court's ruling.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.