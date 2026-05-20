OSHA investigating construction site death at SpaceX's Starbase: Reports

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The Brief A 25-year-old Texas man died after a fall at a SpaceX Starbase construction site. Officials say he fell from scaffolding and later died at a hospital. OSHA is investigating the incident; SpaceX has not publicly commented.



A death at a construction site Friday in SpaceX's Starbase is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, reports say.

The death has been confirmed as a 25-year-old Texas man who is believed to have been a contracted worker, the Texas Tribune says.

Starbase death

What we know:

Jose Luis Bautista, of Donna, died Friday morning after falling eight feet from scaffolding, the Tribune said they learned from the Cameron County Justice of the Peace Mary Esther Sorola. She reportedly said Bautista was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. A preliminary autopsy report showed he died from blunt force trauma caused by the fall, according to Sorola.

The City of Starbase also confirmed the death. Cayetana Polanco, Starbase city administrator, extended condolences to the man's family in an email statement to FOX Local. She went on to say that SpaceX incidents do not fall within the city's capacity. SpaceX has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

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OSHA has an active investigation underway. The inspection page says the incident happened at a SpaceX site with an official address listed in Brownsville, with a incident emphasis of "fall."

What we don't know:

FOX Local has reached out to SpaceX about the incident. They had responded at the time of publishing.