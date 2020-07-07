Constable Deputy in stable condition after being shot; suspect dead

A Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Deputy is out of surgery and in stable condition after he was shot early Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post by Mark Herman with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, the shooting occurred on the 13800 block of Ella Boulevard at the Cranbrook Apartments.

Authorities said when deputies arrived at the location, a suspect opened fire with a rifle striking a Constable Deputy.

The post stated constables returned fire on the suspect, at which time, the suspect retreated into an apartment. SWAT responded to the scene.

The Constable’s Office says the suspect was later found dead.

The Constable Deputy, identified by Pct. 4 as Deputy Christopher Hendrix, was rushed into surgery at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Just after 4 a.m., the Constable’s Office said Deputy Hendrix was out of surgery and doctors said it was successful. He is currently admitted to the hospital in stable condition where he will recover.

