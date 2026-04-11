Trench collapse kills 1, injures another at Conroe construction site

The Brief Crews were called to a rescue operation at South Loop 336 and FM 3083 East. Two people were trapped in a trench at a construction site. One person has died. OSHA has been called for an investigation.



One person has died and another was hospitalized after a trench collapsed on them at a Conroe construction site on Saturday.

Fatal Conroe trench collapse

What we know:

Officials say the incident happened at South Loop 336 and FM 3083 East. Conroe Fire Chief Paul Sims says his department was called for the rescue just before noon.

The chief says two people were trapped in a trench at a construction site for future homes. It's believed the two became stuck after dirt fell into the trench.

One person was recovered just before 1 p.m., but was pronounced deceased.

A second person was pulled out at about 1:10 p.m. and taken to a hospital.

A third person suffered a medical emergency while trying to help the workers in the trench. Officials say he denied being taken to a hospital.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been called to investigate the incident.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information about the condition of the person who was hospitalized.

OSHA's investigation will determine whether there was proper work equipment in the trench when the collapse happened.