Conroe ISD responds to accusations of Critical Race Theory in schools after being targeted by group

article

Conroe ISD is setting the record straight that Critical Race Theory will not be taught at any of their schools. The response comes after the district says it was targeted by an unnamed group sending out false information through texts, calls, and mailers.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is an academic concept that examines systemic racism. It has become a widely debated and controversial issue between Republicans and Democrats.

In 2021, the Texas Legislature passed a bill that says, "teacher(s) may not be compelled to discuss a widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs." However, the law did not define what constitutes a controversial issue. Any teacher that discusses these topics, must do it objectively and free from political bias, according to the text.

In a statement, Conroe ISD responded to the allegations saying:

"Serving our community and educating your children is a privilege. Providing a quality educational experience in the safest and most inclusive environment possible is a responsibility that we do not take lightly. We are successful because of the dedication and hard work of our great Conroe ISD staff and the support of this wonderful community.



"Over the last few weeks, our school district has been targeted by an unnamed group that is sending false information about our district through text messages, phone calls, and mailers. It is important that you know this information did not come from Conroe ISD and that it is false. Critical Race Theory (CRT) has not been and will not be a part of the curriculum in Conroe ISD. Our Board of Trustees has stated this publicly and unanimously. No Conroe ISD administrators have directed or will direct teachers to introduce CRT into our classrooms. Additionally, the Board has taken a proactive role to ensure our library and classroom materials are appropriate.



"We will not be distracted by misinformation as our mission to serve our students and community is too great to allow us to lose focus. Our commitment remains the same as it has throughout our 130-year history. This past spring, more than 4,500 students crossed the graduation stage continuing the District’s tradition of celebrating academic achievement and character. While we can't control the messages that outside groups may spread across our district, you can be assured that we will stand proudly and continue to serve you and your children as we have for generations."

