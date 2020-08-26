Circuit of the Americas reopens as rest area for evacuees, hit capacity earlier

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) has reopened as a rest area for evacuees. Those seeking shelter from this weather event are welcome to wait at COTA to see when more hotel rooms become available.

While at COTA, basic amenities will be provided. The City of Austin also stated that once confirmed, shelter rooms will be on a first come first served.

COTA was designated as an intake facility to help process evacuees and help them find shelter. Earlier today, it was announced that Austin-area shelters had hit capacity.

Depending on how hard Hurricane Laura hits the Gulf Coast, evacuees may be in Austin and the surrounding area for a few days or weeks.

Those who do not wish to utilize COTA as a rest stop are encouraged to call 2-1-1 for assistance in identifying the next closest sheltering location.

Additionally, the City of Austin has established a system to provide evacuees with important updates and information by text message while they are staying in the Austin area. Text the word “ATXShelter” to 888-777 to be signed up for updates or call 512-978-1510 for the same updates that would be received via text message.

