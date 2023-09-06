Expand / Collapse search
Chuck E. Cheese giving away 500 free birthday parties to kids

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 11:48AM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Chuck-E.jpg article

FILE-A sign is posted on the exterior of a Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant on June 25, 2020 in Pinole, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Kids have a chance to enjoy a memorable birthday courtesy of Chuck. E. Cheese

The family entertainment center chain is giving away 500 free children's birthday parties to lucky winners nationwide and in Canada on Thursday, Sept. 7 to celebrate the most common birthday, which is Sept. 9. 

To participate in the giveaway, families have to show up at a participating Chuck E. Cheese location on from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, according to a release. 

RELATED: Chuck E. Cheese ditching animatronic band, getting rid of tokens as part of nationwide redesign

A winner will be selected at each location for a free  "Ultimate Fun Party Package" for up to 10 kids.  This deal also includes games during the party, pizza, goody bags, and a live birthday show with the Chuck E. Cheese mascot. 

"There is no better way to celebrate that one time of the year when most kids have birthdays than by hosting a party for all of our dedicated fans and giving back the joy our birthday parties have been bringing to kids for over 45 years, Chuck E. Cheese Chief Marketing Officer Sean Gleason said in a company release.

Moreover, Chuck E. Cheese says five more contestants at each location could win a coupon voucher for $50 off their next birthday reservation.

Chuck E. Cheese notes that the prizes total over $300,000.  To learn more details about the party promotion, click here

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 