Chick-fil-A getting into entertainment business

Chick-fil-A wants to bring aboard an entertainment producer as it scales up its non-food offerings for customers.

The company famous for its chicken sandwiches has a job listing for an entertainment producer role that will be tasked with "overseeing the day-to-day creative production of original scripted and unscripted shows produced by Chick-fil-A and its various production partners and content creators." It appears to have been live since at least late November on its website.

The content under the Chick-fil-A entertainment producer’s purview will go on the company’s "soon-to-be launched" PLAY app, a family-friendly platform that could have "scripted podcasts and audio adventures, original animation, reality and game shows, and other live-action scripted or non-scripted programming," according to the job post.

Chick-fil-A indicated in the post that the content it is seeking to create would "not necessarily" focus on the chain’s products or brand, with its goal instead being to foster connection, care and community. Still, the listing said one of the entertainment producer’s responsibilities would be making sure the content comes out "befitting of the Chick-fil-A brand and family audience expectations."

It appears Chick-fil-A aims to use an "annual slate and drop schedule" for the app’s content.

The entertainment producer will work under Chick-fil-A’s entertainment creative director, according to the job post.

Among the qualifications Chick-fil-A listed, applicants should have at least five years of working as a showrunner, principal creature producer or series writer under their belt, and they should have a college degree or an "equivalent combination of education, training and experience." The post also said the company prefers someone good with deadlines, attention to detail and other traits.

Chick-fil-A declined FOX Business’ request for comment on the position and the app. The posting did not specify when the PLAY app would make its debut.

In November, as the company launched some menu items and merchandise for the holiday season, it also put out a 10-minute short film titled "The Spark Tree," which was also shown on its YouTube channel. It has published four others of varying lengths in the past handful of years, all of which fall under its "Stories of Evergreen Hills" umbrella.

Chick-fil-A, which is not open on Sundays, has a physical footprint spanning the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada and consists of more than 3,000 restaurant locations . Across its stores, it has more than 200,000 workers, according to a late November press release.

