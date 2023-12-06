The State of Texas requires those convicted of sex offenses to register as sex offenders with law enforcement in the area they reside and Texans can access the information to know who is living near them.

Under the Texas Sex Offender Registration program, adults and juvenile offenders must register on the list and provide information such as their name, address, photograph, and the offense they were convicted or adjudicated for.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to DPS, they are also required to report to law enforcement periodically to verify the information and report changes.

If a high-risk sex offender or a civilly committed sexually violent predator moves into a community, Texas DPS will notify the community by mailing each residence and business a postcard containing information about the person.

To view the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry and see if there are any offenders in your area, click here.