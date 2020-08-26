Centerpoint Energy ready to respond after hurricane

With powerful winds from Hurricane Laura threatening the Houston area, Centerpoint Energy expects to be busy with power outages and downed power lines.

Here are some tips to protect you, your family, and your home.

"One thing to keep in mind is maybe to unplug some of those expensive larger appliances. Just in case there is a power surge when the power does come back on," said Olivia Ross, a spokesperson with CenterPoint Energy.

The brunt of the storm expected overnight, Ross advises being extra careful to watch out for downed power lines in the dark and remember they could be below or above you.

"Especially when folks start milling about once the storm passes, it's really easy to kind of let your guard down and not be vigilant about where you are stepping or looking above you and making sure that there's no power lines," she added.

If you do see one, call CenterPoint Energy and be sure to stay at least 10 feet away regardless if you believe it is energized or not.

In case you do get floodwater inside your home, be careful before using appliances.

"Be sure to get a licensed electrician, a certified inspector to take a look at their appliances before they attempt to turn them on or use them. That's super important," she urged.

Ross also says not to worry if you are unable to report a power outage, because they have smart meters that notify them.

"They don't need to call us to let us know if their electricity was out. We already know. We like to keep those lines open for emergencies like downed power lines which is really important," she concluded.

Due to the pandemic, Ross adds they are asking people not to approach service crews in the field.

