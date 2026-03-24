Bleeding man shot after kicking in Houston homeowner's door: police

The Brief A man who was already bleeding was shot in southwest Houston. Police say he kicked in the door to a house, and a resident shot him. Another man who was with him left the scene.



A Houston homeowner shot a man who kicked in his door in the middle of the night, police say.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital, and police are searching for another person who was with him.

What we know:

The incident was reported shortly after midnight Tuesday on Ingomar Way near Campden Hill Road in a southwest Houston neighborhood.

According to police, two men were running down the street, and one of them – who was already injured – was knocking on doors. Police say he was bleeding from the head.

At some point, police say the bleeding man started beating on a door, and the homeowner looked out and saw him.

Police say the bleeding man then kicked in the door and forced his way inside, and the homeowner shot him multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

The other man who was with him – described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, a jumpsuit and a black mask – left the scene. Police were still looking for him early Tuesday morning.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

Police are still trying to determine where the man who was shot was originally injured and how.