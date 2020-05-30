Black Lives Matter protesters clash with HPD Chief of Police Art Acevedo

Black Lives Matter protests broke out in Houston, Texas, on May 29. Demonstrators were seen arguing with the city’s Chief of Police Art Acevedo outside of Houston City Hall.

A swathe of protests were held in major cities around the United States following the police-involved death of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

Chauvin was seen in a video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly says “I can’t breathe.” The officer continued to press his knee onto Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness. None of the other officers at the scene attempted to check on Floyd until after the ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen pinning Floyd to the ground amid his cries of “I can’t breathe,” was arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges on Friday, May 29.

Earlier that month, Georgians took to the streets to protest the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia.

