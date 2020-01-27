Baylor University student tests negative for Novel Coronavirus

A Baylor University student has tested negative for Novel Coronavirus.

On Friday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported that the student, who had recently traveled to China, met CDC criteria for further testing and evaluation.

On Monday, the test results came back negative for coronavirus.

“This is very good news, and we are deeply grateful to our local and University health care providers and officials and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for their approach to this case, their proactive guidance and expertise and the compassionate care extended to our student while we awaited the CDC results,” said Sharon W. Stern, M.D., medical director for Baylor University Health Services.

While awaiting test results, the student was moved to an isolated room where they were monitored by health officials. The residence hall where the student lives was santized.

Baylor University says there are no other suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus at the university at this time.

“We continue to take this issue seriously and remain vigilant. Our prayers are with all those affected and for the doctors, nurses and other health officials who are working to understand and contain the virus,” Dr. Stern said. “At this time, we ask our campus community to continue to take actions to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses.”