Bag of cocaine with list of names mailed to Houston police

article

Houston police are investigating after a bag of cocaine was mailed to them.

Officers say they received a zipped baggie containing a white, powdery substance. The Houston Fire Department’s early tests indicated that the substance was cocaine.

According to HPD, four of their employees were present when the envelope was opened, for safety reasons.

The envelope had a name and return address, and an enclosed piece of paper had a few names on it.

Investigators believe it might have been sent by an individual trying to provide the names of others selling the drug. An investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been released at this time.