'Baby' finds forever home after being only pet left at adoption event

The Arizona Humane Society says Baby the Pitbull Terrier has found her forever home after she was the only pet left after their holiday adoption event.

Officials at AZHS say that Baby was the only dog left at their Campus for Compassion location after 347 animals were adopted this past weekend at their Furever Home for the Holidays adoption event that happened at all locations.

By Monday afternoon, Baby's story went viral across the valley, and a family adopted her.

Baby with her new family. (Arizona Humane Society)

Baby is a 4-year-old Pitbull Terrier who was originally brought to AZHS as a stray in November of 2018. She was treated and quickly found a new home, but unfortunately was returned to the shelter when her family had to move and couldn't take her with them.

"This sweet girl has a lot of love to give and is the best 93-pound lap dog there is around," said the Arizona Humane Society. "Baby has lived with children before, is an active pup who loves to go on walks, knows her basic commands and has an adorable smile that is sure to brighten up any room! She has also lived with other dogs and cats before but will need to meet all pups in the home to make sure it’s the perfect fit."

