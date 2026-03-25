1 dead, one injured in shooting at Scottish Inns in northwest Houston

The Brief One man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Scottish Inns on Antoine Drive. Police report the suspected shooter had got into a confrontation with a group of people after he refused to move from blocking a room door. The suspect was taken into custody.



An investigation is underway by the Houston Police Department after a shooting at a Scottish Inns and Suites killed one person and injured another.

Lieutenant R. Willkens reports officers received a call about the incident around 10:45 p.m. and arrived at the location on Antoine Drive.

Deadly shooting on Antoine Drive

What we know:

Officers at the scene learned an elderly man who was renting a room had confronted the suspect who was blocking the door and refusing to leave. After a while of the suspect refusing to move, about five to six people gathered and tried to get the suspect to move.

According to Lt. Willkens, the suspect became agitated and started to leave. However, he suddenly turned and began shooting at the group.

One man in his 60s was shot, and later pronounced dead at the scene, police report. A second male in his 30s was shot and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. He is expected to be okay, officials said.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

There was one person in the group who shot back at the suspect before leaving the scene. Lt. Willkens says they know who the man is and are trying to locate him.

After the shooting, the suspect left the scene. Officers said they were able to locate him outside a convenience store near Hammerly and Hollister. He ran from police into an apartment complex.

The officers set up a perimeter and were able to take the suspect into custody with the help of a K-9 unit.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if anyone knew the suspect.