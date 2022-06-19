8 units destroyed from fire at southeast Houston apartment complex

article

Officials were called out to southeast Houston overnight Sunday after an apartment complex caught fire.

It's unclear what caused the fire, as of this writing, but firefighters were called around 12:15 a.m. to the 11900 block of Martin Luther King. Initial reports were people might be trapped in the apartment, so the alarm call was upgraded.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames, firefighters said, and fortunately, no one was injured during the fire. However, at least eight units were damaged.

The cause is still under investigation and the Houston Fire Department's Arson Unit is handling it.