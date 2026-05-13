2026 FIFA World Cup: Houston flight searches and hotel prices surge, report says

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The Brief Flight searches to Houston have surged 60% year-over-year, making it one of the fastest-growing destinations for the 2026 World Cup. Local hotel prices are spiking, with average nightly rates hitting $265, a 56% increase compared to the same period last year. International interest is led by Mexico, Germany, and Canada, as Houston prepares to host seven matches starting June 14.



With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, new data from travel search engine KAYAK indicates Houston is seeing a sharp rise in travel demand.

60% spike in flight searches to Houston

Courtesy Houston Airports

By the numbers:

Houston is set to host seven matches during the tournament, which runs from June 14 to July 14, and is expected to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors.

KAYAK data shows flight searches to Houston have jumped 60% compared with last year, placing it among the fastest-growing World Cup host destinations.

Overall, searches to host cities are up 24% year over year.

Mexico and Germany lead international interest

Flags of the United States and Mexico

Dig deeper:

Travelers from around the world are already making plans, as the top countries searching for trips to Houston include Mexico, Germany and Canada, according to KAYAK. Houston is part of a wider surge in travel tied to the World Cup. KAYAK data shows several North American host cities, including Dallas and Kansas City, are also experiencing significant increases in search activity.

Hotel demand is also accelerating. Average nightly hotel rates in Houston are about $265, a 56% increase from the same period last year. Across all host cities, hotel searches have climbed 40%, reflecting heightened interest as the tournament nears.

Experts predict further price hikes

What's next:

With demand already rising months ahead of kickoff, travel experts warn that prices for flights and hotels are likely to continue increasing in high-demand cities like Houston.