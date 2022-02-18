2022 Quest for Texas Best competition: How to enter a submission

Calling all Texans!

H-E-B is continuing its search across the state of Texas for the finest foods, beverages, beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers, and everything in between with the 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition.

Submissions will be accepted from February 23rd through April 7th, and qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

"At H-E-B, we are always seeking unique products to share with our customers," said James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B. "Quest for Texas Best is one of many innovative programs we offer to tailor our product offerings, while continuing to expand the opportunities for small businesses in Texas. We look forward to seeing what our fellow Texans bring to the judges’ table during the 2022 competition."

To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special virtual information sessions on February 23rd and March 24th, according to H-E-B.

Registration is required and space is limited to competitors only. To reserve your informational meeting space, review competition details, and learn more about the two-minute video requirement, please visit heb.com/quest.

After the Call for Entries period is complete, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will select the top applicants who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on August 24th at Fair Park in Dallas, according to H-E-B.

The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the Grand Prize winner, the title of "Texas Best", and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner; and $10,000 to the third-place winner.

