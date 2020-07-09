2 suspects wanted in assault, stabbing of woman in northwest Houston

article

Police say two suspects are wanted in the assault and stabbing of a woman in northwest Houston.

Akeira Keivone Baptiste, 23, and Akira Shavone Banks, 26, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The assault occurred in the 10200 block of Tangiers Street around 11 p.m. May 20.

Police say a 31-year-old woman was sitting in her car outside her house when three to four vehicles surrounded her. According to authorities, at least two people—with which she had issues in the past—assaulted her. Police say one of the suspects stabbed her.

The woman then left in her vehicle to go to her mother’s house for help.

Police identified Baptiste and Banks as the suspects in the case, and warrants were issued July 2 for both women.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Baptiste and Banks is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.