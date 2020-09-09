2 men, 15-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting

Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two young men and a 15-year-old girl.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Alabama Street around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victims and family members were outside talking when a dark-colored, four-door car drove by. Authorities say an unknown suspect began shooting from the sunroof of the vehicle, which then fled in an unknown direction.

The two men, 20 and 19, and the girl were taken to the hospital. The men are said to be in stable condition. The girl was taken into surgery, and her current condition is unknown.

Police say there is no known suspect at this time. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

