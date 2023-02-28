2 arrested in Lake Worth for organized scented candle theft ring

article

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Lake Worth arrested two people in connection to what they call an organized theft ring.

Officers spotted the first suspect, whose name has not yet been released, at a retail store in the city on Monday.

The man took off when the officers tried to pull him over, but he was arrested a few minutes later in the Oaks neighborhood.

Police later arrested 22-year-old Destiny Goynes in the case. She’s charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Destiny Earlean Goynes (Lake Worth PD)

Lake Worth police are still looking for a third suspect involved in the theft ring.

All are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from the store including scented candles.

Some of the stolen candles were recovered and have been returned to the store, police said.