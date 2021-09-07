18 suspected drunk drivers arrested over Labor Day weekend, says Harris Co. Pct. 4

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Armando Mendez is charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated - Third Offense.

Eighteen suspected drunk drivers were arrested by Harris County Pct 4 constable deputies over the Labor Day weekend.

The constable's office says it was part of an initiative to reduce the number of Driving While Intoxicated related offenses and fatal crashes.

The 18 drivers were each stopped for traffic violations and displayed several signs of intoxication.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered on each suspect and it was discovered that they were driving while intoxicated.

"Drinking and driving is not tolerated in Precinct 4," said Constable Mark Herman in statement. "If you choose to drive drunk, you choose to go to jail."

Advertisement

All suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.