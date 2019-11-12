14-year-old boy dies after he was found shot in crashed vehicle

Houston police say a 14-year-old boy died at the hospital days after he was found shot inside of a crashed vehicle.

The teen was found shot in a vehicle that had come to a stop in front of a business strip center on Kinghurst Drive on Thursday evening.

He was taken to the hospital, but he passed away on Sunday.

Investigators say, at this time, there are no known witnesses or suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.