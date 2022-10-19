14-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Austin neighborhood

A 14-foot Halloween skeleton was stolen from the front yard of a home in Northwest Austin.

The skeleton was stolen on Saturday, Oct. 15 around 4:45 p.m.

Grazia Ruskin, the president of the HOA for the Austin condominium community, said her neighbor was the victim of the stolen skeleton and does not want to be identified.

The security footage belongs to the victim, and the victim shared it in hopes of identifying the thief.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Security footage captured the thief in action stealing a 14-foot skeleton from a Northwest Austin neighborhood.

Ruskin said they live in a small community with only one way in and out of the neighborhood. She said no one witnessed the theft.

The community is offering a $50 reward for anyone who has information of the theft that could lead to an identity of the thief.

If anyone has any information about the theft, email oakshowadowsatx@gmail.com