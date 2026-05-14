11-year-old dead after being hit by truck outside Clute Intermediate School

The Brief An 11-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a vehicle while riding her bike to school on Thursday morning. Police say the girl was hit by a pick-up truck that was exiting the school parking lot. Authorities have not said if charges might be filed against the truck driver.



An 11-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a vehicle while riding her bike to school on Thursday morning.

Juvenile girl dead after being hit riding bike to school

What we know:

The Clute Police Department says they received a call around 7:20 a.m. about an auto-pedestrian accident in front of Clute Intermediate School.

Officers at the scene learned the 11-year-old student was on her way to school on her bike when she was hit by a GMC Sierra pick-up exiting the school parking lot. The driver immediately stopped and began to render aid.

Clute PD says the young girl was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries by Justice of the Peace Jack Brown.

The scene was investigated by Clute Police Department, Lake Jackson Police Department, Lake Jackson Fire Marshal's Office and Brazosport Independent School District Police Department.

What we don't know:

The young girl and driver's identity have not been released.

Authorities have not said if charges might be filed against the truck driver.