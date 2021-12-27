1 killed, three injured in afternoon crash in North Harris Co., officials say

article

Authorities are on the scene following a deadly crash in North Harris County on Monday afternoon.



Details are limited, but we’re told the crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of FM 2920 and Stuebner Airline Road.

Authorities said an adult male was confirmed dead on the scene and three others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.



This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.

