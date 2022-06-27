1 in critical condition after NW Harris County shooting

article

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in northwest Harris County on Monday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 13300 block of Cutten Road.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to the scene and found shell casings and blood.

Authorities say the wounded male had been taken to a hospital by private vehicle. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says sheriff’s office investigators are also responding to the scene.