Houston boy born with disfigured eye moves family to tears after eye transformation
HOUSTON - An 11-year-old boy from Houston was born with a disfigured eye and, with the help of a local optometrist, he's found a way for both eyes to look the same.
Eye-transformation for Joan Hernandez
The backstory:
Joan Hernandez was referred to Dr. Allan Panzer at Houston Dry Eye Clinic. Joan has one eye he can see out of and another eye that was disfigured from birth.
Dr. Panzer says the family came in hoping to improve Joan’s better eye, but the change was minimal. Then Panzer realized he might be able to help Joan in a different way by using a black medical contact lens to make his eyes appear to match.
Panzer said he keeps black contact lenses in his office for patients who are blind in one eye and want both eyes to look the same. The lenses are not cosmetic costume contacts. They are medical grade and designed for people with disfigured eyes.
What they're saying:
"This little boy came in. We put in the contact, and the whole family cried tears of joy! He could go to school and be like other children," says Dr. Panzer. "I'm so happy because it’s the same as the other eye," Joan told us.
Why you should care:
For children, looking different can affect confidence, especially at school. Joan’s lens does not change his vision, but it changes what other people see first.
Medical care is not always about curing a condition. Sometimes, a simple tool can help a child feel less self-conscious and more comfortable in everyday life.
Dig deeper:
Learn more about Houston Dry Eye Clinic at https://www.houstondryeyeclinic.com.
The Source: FOX 26 Anchor and Medical Reporter Melissa Wilson interviewed Dr. Allan Panzer of Houston Dry Eye Clinic and Joan and his mother to gather information for this story.