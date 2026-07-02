Houston boy born with disfigured eye moves family to tears after eye transformation

The Brief 11-year-old Joan Hernandez from the Houston area was born with a disfigured eye and now has a way for both eyes to look the same. Dr. Allan Panzer at Houston Dry Eye Clinic used a black medical contact lens to cover the appearance of Joan Hernandez’s blind eye. The lens does not restore vision, but it can help patients with disfigured eyes feel more confident. Joan’s family became emotional when they saw the result.



An 11-year-old boy from Houston was born with a disfigured eye and, with the help of a local optometrist, he's found a way for both eyes to look the same.

Eye-transformation for Joan Hernandez

The backstory:

Joan Hernandez was referred to Dr. Allan Panzer at Houston Dry Eye Clinic. Joan has one eye he can see out of and another eye that was disfigured from birth.

Dr. Panzer says the family came in hoping to improve Joan’s better eye, but the change was minimal. Then Panzer realized he might be able to help Joan in a different way by using a black medical contact lens to make his eyes appear to match.

Panzer said he keeps black contact lenses in his office for patients who are blind in one eye and want both eyes to look the same. The lenses are not cosmetic costume contacts. They are medical grade and designed for people with disfigured eyes.

What they're saying:

"This little boy came in. We put in the contact, and the whole family cried tears of joy! He could go to school and be like other children," says Dr. Panzer. "I'm so happy because it’s the same as the other eye," Joan told us.

Why you should care:

For children, looking different can affect confidence, especially at school. Joan’s lens does not change his vision, but it changes what other people see first.

Medical care is not always about curing a condition. Sometimes, a simple tool can help a child feel less self-conscious and more comfortable in everyday life.

Dig deeper:

Learn more about Houston Dry Eye Clinic at https://www.houstondryeyeclinic.com.