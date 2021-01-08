Today's mortgage refinance rates inch back up | January 8, 2021
Based on data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, current mortgage refinance rates have risen since yesterday. Though 30-year and 20-year fixed mortgages did creep higher, 15-year rates held firm at 2.000%, a record low that was first achieved yesterday.
- 30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, Up from 2.500%, +0.125
- 20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, Up from 2.500%, +0.125
- 15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.000%, Unchanging
Rates last updated on January 8, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.
If you're thinking of refinancing your home mortgage, consider using Credible. Whether you're interested in saving money on your monthly mortgage payments, or considering a cash-out refinance, Credible's free online tool will let you compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders.
Current 30-year fixed-rate refinance
The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.625%. This is up from yesterday.
Current 20-year fixed-rate refinance
The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.625%. This is up from yesterday.
Current 15-year fixed-rate refinance
The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.000%. This is the same as yesterday.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed
Today, mortgage refinance rates have fallen compared to this time last week.
- 30-year fixed refinance: 2.625%, the same as last week
- 20-year fixed refinance: 2.625%, the same as last week
- 15-year fixed refinance: 2.000%, down from 2.125% last week, -0.125

The factors behind today’s refinance rates
Current refinance rates, like mortgage interest rates in general, are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered when refinancing your mortgage.
Larger economic factors
- Strength of the economy
- Inflation rates
- Employment
- Consumer spending
- Housing construction and other market conditions
- Stock and bond markets
- 10-year Treasury yields
- Federal Reserve policies
Personal economic factors
- Credit score
- Credit history
- Down payment size
- Loan-to-value ratio
- Loan type, size, and term
- Debt-to-income ratio
- Location of the property
How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate
If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate. It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance, so you can find the best rate for your situation.
Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac. Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.
If you decide to refinance your mortgage, be sure to shop around and compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders.

Mortgage rates by loan type
Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer shopping for mortgage loans, or you’re seeking lower monthly payments on an existing home, Credible can help you find the right mortgage for your financial goals.
Be sure to check out these loan rates, which you’ll be able to compare by annual percentage rate (APR) as well as interest rate:
