Today's mortgage refinance rates — one rate inches back up | December 2, 2020

Based on data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, current mortgage refinance rates have remained largely unchanged since yesterday. The exception is rates for 20-year fixed refinance, which have inched back up from a 56-day low.

Despite some day-to-day fluctuations, mortgage refinance rates remain low overall, hovering well under 3%. Interest rates for 30-year and 15-year fixed refinance, in particular, remain tied for the lowest seen in the past 56 days.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, Unchanging

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, Up from 2.625%, +0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.250%, Unchanging

Rates last updated on December 2, 2020. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

Current 30-year fixed-rate refinance

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 20-year fixed-rate refinance

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.750%. This is up from yesterday.

Current 15-year fixed-rate refinance

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.250%. This is the same as yesterday.

Thinking about refinancing to a shorter loan term? Take a look at where today’s 15-year fixed refinance rates are at, compared to recent trends.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates have remained largely unchanged compared to this time last week, with the exception of 15-year fixed rates.

30-year fixed refinance: 2.750%, the same as last week

20-year fixed refinance: 2.750%, the same as last week

15-year fixed refinance: 2.250%, down from 2.375% last week, -0.125

The factors behind today’s refinance rates

Current refinance rates, like mortgage interest rates in general, are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered when refinancing your mortgage.

Larger economic factors

Strength of the economy

Inflation rates

Employment

Consumer spending

Housing construction and other market conditions

Stock and bond markets

10-year Treasury yields

Federal Reserve policies

Personal economic factors

Credit score

Credit history

Down payment size

Loan-to-value ratio

Loan type, size, and term

Debt-to-income ratio

Location of the property

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate. It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance, so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac. Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

Mortgage rates by loan type

Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer shopping for mortgage loans, or you’re seeking lower monthly payments on an existing home, Credible can help you find the right mortgage for your financial goals.

Be sure to check out these loan rates, which you’ll be able to compare by annual percentage rate (APR) as well as interest rate:

