$22 Lunch menu at B.B. Italia offers all your favorites

B.B. Italia Bistro and Bar in Sugar Land Town Square is offering a two-course $22 lunch menu that includes soup or salad as a first course and your choice of a full-size serving of a main dish including 20-layer Lasagna, Chicken Parmigiana, pastas, pizzas and sandwiches.

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There are plenty of other dishes on the regular menu to highlight as well. One fan favorite is the Foccacia service, baked-in-house bread served with four different dipping sauces — whipped ricotta, basil pesto, stracciatella de Mozzarella, spicy Aglio.

Be sure to leave room for the vanilla bean Panna Cotta, sitting atop brown sugar butter crumbs!

Besides the $22 lunch menu, B.B. Italia has a weekly happy hour 2p-6p, live music Wednesday – Saturday nights, and kids eat free on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Discover more about Houston restaurants and their chefs. Watch older episodes of Foodies & Friends here.

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Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the Houston Restaurant Weeks YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston and support local restaurants. She created Houton Restaurant Week in 2003, which has now expanded to a 4 week-long dining experience. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Her final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, created The Cleverley Stone Foundation to continue her mother’s mission and legacy.

Houston Restaurants Weeks takes place August 1st through Labor Day every year.

Eat Drink HTX is a two-week-long charity dining event in February, developed for casual and fast casual restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops & food trucks.

Together Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX are the largest annual fundraisers for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.