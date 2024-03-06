A runoff election will be needed to determine the Democratic candidate to run for the seat left behind by Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

Unofficial results show Jarvis Johnson received 36.13% of the vote, and Molly Cook received the second-most votes with 20.65%.

According to the Texas Secretary of State's website, a runoff election will take place on Tuesday, May 28. The first day of early voting will take place on Monday, May 20.