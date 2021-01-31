Harris Co. Sheriff blames judges for full jail - What's Your Point?

After months of waging a genuinely heroic battle against the spread of coronavirus in the Harris County jail, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has reached a personal boiling point.

This week he spoke one-on-one with Greg Groogan and he "unloaded".

"You have people sitting in jail under a pandemic putting my staff at risk, we are seeing increased infection rates with our jail based staff that have to provide care every day. They don't have a choice. They have to come to work." — Ed Gonzalez, Harris Co. Sheriff

"You know, some of the judges quit working around the 17th of December, they took the holidays off. They don't start ramping up. Look at the docket sizes of some of the judges. They need to work. How about working on weekends? How about working nights? — Ed Gonzalez, Harris Co. Sheriff

After listening to the Sheriff call-out local judges for refusing to attack the back-log of 40,000 felony cases that have filled his jail to a potentially deadly "breaking point", this week’s panel, Marcus Davis, restauranteur and host of "Fish Grits and Politics", Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Carmen Roe, legal analyst, Susanna Dokupil, conservative attorney, Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst join Greg Groogan in a discussion about the issues of overcrowding, the pandemic, and bond reforms.

