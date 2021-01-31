Harris Co. Sheriff blames judges for full jail - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - After months of waging a genuinely heroic battle against the spread of coronavirus in the Harris County jail, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has reached a personal boiling point.
This week he spoke one-on-one with Greg Groogan and he "unloaded".
After listening to the Sheriff call-out local judges for refusing to attack the back-log of 40,000 felony cases that have filled his jail to a potentially deadly "breaking point", this week’s panel, Marcus Davis, restauranteur and host of "Fish Grits and Politics", Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Carmen Roe, legal analyst, Susanna Dokupil, conservative attorney, Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst join Greg Groogan in a discussion about the issues of overcrowding, the pandemic, and bond reforms.