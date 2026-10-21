Houston weather: Warming trend to continue on Thursday

The Brief Warming trend continues along with high pollen levels Weekend looks great, then showers return Subtropical Storm Josephine Forms



WARMING UP FOR THURSDAY

Pleasant mornings stick around while afternoons get a bit warmer on Thursday with inland spots reaching the upper 80s and muggier low 80s near the coast. Ragweed pollen levels are high too, so allergy sufferers take note.

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GREAT WEEKEND, IFFY NEXT WEEK

The weekend looks great with warm highs, dry air, and minimal rain chances. Looking ahead, showers could return next week ahead of another weak front. An early look at Halloween shows a round of rain that could come in the general timeframe of Trick-or-Treating, but it’s still far too early for exact timing.

SUBTROPICAL STORM JOSEPHINE FORMS IN ATLANTIC

Tropical development is not expected in the Gulf this week. However, Subtropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic. This system is expected to remain offshore of the east coast of the United States. But it is bringing some bigger waves, stronger wind and the threat for coastal flooding from the Carolinas to the northeast through Thursday. It is expected to get stronger and have hurricane force winds as it becomes post-tropical by Thursday and Friday.