Houston weather: Warm Tuesday for primary runoff; storms Wednesday

The Brief Warm Election Day with isolated rain Fox 26 Storm Alert Wednesday morning Hot weather returns late week



It's Election Day for the Primary runoffs and if you're heading out to the polls, expect warm weather.

Warm & humid day at the polls

Election Day stays warm and muggy across Southeast Texas with highs near 90. Most of the day should be manageable, but isolated showers and storms will be possible, especially later in the day and into the evening.

Heavy rain threat early Wednesday

A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in place for Wednesday morning as another round of storms moves into the area.

The main window for heavy rain looks to be after midnight Tuesday through Wednesday morning, with widespread totals around 1 to 2 inches and isolated spots possibly picking up 3 to 5 inches.

Heat builds back in by Friday

Rain chances should gradually ease later in the week, allowing hotter weather to return. Highs climb back into the low 90s by Friday and the weekend, with muggy conditions making it feel even warmer.