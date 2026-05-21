Houston weather: Flood watch issued for Thursday until Monday, rounds of rain

The Brief Flood watch Issued For Several Days Waves Of Rain, Storms Continue Today And Friday Flooding Remains A Concern Through Memorial Day Weekend



The rounds of rain and storms continue for Thursday and into the weekend, increasing concerns about flooding in the area.

Multiple day flood watch south of Houston

A flood watch has been issued from Thursday morning at 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. Monday morning that includes Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Matagorda, Wharton and Jackson counties. Some of these areas picked up 4 to 8 inches of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday, with several more inches potentially through the holiday weekend.

As we go through the next five days, please be aware that there is a higher risk for flooding. Remember if you encounter a flooded road, find a different way to go and keep track of the latest alerts with our free streaming app on your phone, FOX Local.

Scattered to widespread storms continue

Additional rounds of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected today and Friday as deep Gulf moisture remains in place. This afternoon will feature heavy rain along the coast with the chance for isolated storms north of I-10 early evening.

Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Keep in mind the flash flood risk will remain slightly elevated the next few days.

Flooding concerns this weekend

Rain chances stay elevated through Memorial Day weekend with repeated rounds of storms possible across the region. Flooding concerns will likely increase, especially if an expected upper-level area of low pressure develops in north Texas. That would place the Houston in a favorable environment for heavier rain.

We have already been placed in a level 2 out of 4 risk for street flooding both Saturday and Sunday. Look for some showers on Memorial Day but less coverage than the 2 previous days.