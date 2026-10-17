Houston weather: Another fall-like day before warm-up

The Brief Beautiful Again On Sunday Gradual Warming Next Week Very Dry Forecast



Friday's cold front continues to bring cooler, refreshing weather in Houston, lasting all weekend!

Weekend ends beautifully

Chilly start to your Sunday with less wind than Saturday and temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Look for another afternoon with lots of sunshine and Sunday's high temperatures should peak in the mid 70s.

Gradually warming next week

After a cooler and drier weekend, look for temperatures to slowly heat back up again next week.

We should jump back into the low to middle 80s, some spots could even hit 90 by Friday. Rain chances remain very low, less than a 10% chance for showers every day next week.

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Nor'easter brewing

A nor'easter is expected to begin to form off the Carolinas coast late Sunday. The system's track and intensity remain highly uncertain but showers, gusty winds, high surf and coastal flooding could impact areas from Florida through the Carolinas to New Jersey.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this development as well, because if the system stalls over warmer waters, there is a slight chance it could become tropical.