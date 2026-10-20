Houston weather: Another beautiful day on the way for Wednesday

The Brief Dry, pleasant pattern with increasing allergy levels Mostly rain-free until next week Gulf quiet but watching one area off the east Coast



DRY STRETCH THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Pleasant mornings stick around all week while afternoons get gradually warmer. Most inland areas will climb to the upper 80s by Thursday with muggier low 80s near the coast. The weekend looks nice with warm highs, dry air and minimal rain chances. Levels of tree and especially ragweed pollen have been on the increase and that pattern should continue this week.

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SHOWERS POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

Showers could return next week, as another front looks to knock temperatures back into the 50s for a few nights leading up to Halloween. It doesn't appear to be a washout at this point though.

GULF QUIET, WATCHING INVEST 93L IN ATLANTIC

Tropical development is not expected in the Gulf this week. However, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a non-tropical area of low pressure off of the U.S. East Coast, Invest 93L. This Nor'easter is expected to remain offshore, but will bring some bigger waves, stronger wind and the threat for coastal flooding from the Carolinas to the northeast the next few days. There is a medium chance that this system could briefly gain tropical characteristics over the next few days as it moves northeast.