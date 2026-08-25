Houston heat advisory: Debunking extreme heat myths amid hot weather

The Brief We debunk some popular beliefs and myths surrounding hot weather and staying cool. Harris County officials urged people to take severe heat precautions as heat indexes are projected to climb between 108 and 110 degrees through midweek.



Harris County officials are urging residents to take severe heat precautions this week as heat indices are projected to climb between 108 and 110 degrees through midweek.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a warning on Monday urging the public to utilize local resources and help mitigate health and safety risks.

"We are monitoring the high temperatures and potential wildfire risk very closely," said Judge Lina Hidalgo. "We’re working with our community partners including the libraries, the County precincts, the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the Fire Marshal’s Office to keep the community safe. We’re also counting on residents to help us mitigate the risks to you and your family."

Busting extreme heat myths

Myths vs. Facts:

MYTH: "I only need to drink water when I feel thirsty."

FACT: Thirst is a delayed physiological signal. By the time your brain registers thirst, you are already 1% to 2% dehydrated. Pre-hydration is key and fluid replacement should be continuous throughout the day during heat advisories.

MYTH: "Chugging pure water is all you need to stay hydrated."

FACT: Flooding your system with plain water while sweating heavily flushes out critical minerals. This can trigger hyponatremia—a life-threatening drop in blood sodium levels. Always incorporate electrolyte-balanced beverages.

MYTH: "If I'm sweating profusely, my body is successfully cooling itself."

FACT: Sweating alone does not lower body temperature; sweat must evaporate to cool you. In Texas's high humidity, moisture saturates the air, causing sweat to pool on skin without evaporating. Your core temperature can reach dangerous levels even while drenched.

MYTH: "You aren't in real danger until you completely stop sweating."

FACT: Exertional heat stroke regularly occurs while victims are still sweating heavily. Waiting for dry skin before seeking emergency care is dangerous; symptoms like confusion, dizziness, or slurred speech require immediate medical intervention.

MYTH: "Cracking car windows keeps a parked vehicle safe."

FACT: Opening a window an inch or two does little to reduce interior heat retention. In 90°F weather, a car's cabin can exceed 120°F in just 10 minutes, making it lethal for children or pets left inside.

MYTH: "Running fans cool down hot rooms."

FACT: Fans circulate air across the skin to accelerate sweat evaporation; they do not lower room temperatures. In an empty room, fan motors add heat. Additionally, when ambient temperatures cross 95°F, blowing superheated air across your skin actually makes you hotter faster.

MYTH: "Setting the AC to 60°F cools a house faster than setting it to 72°F."

FACT: Standard HVAC compressors output cold air at the exact same temperature and speed regardless of the thermostat setting. Lowering the temperature forces the system to run longer, wasting energy without cooling the home any faster.

What you can do:

Drink lots of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Wear light colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Keep children and pets inside during peak heat.

Always wear sunscreen, even if it's cloudy.

If working outside, take breaks in the share or in an air-conditioned space for at least 10 minutes, ideally every hour.

Harris County libraries and multiple City of Houston facilities are open as designated cooling centers. To locate the nearest cooling station or access additional safety updates, visit readyharris.org