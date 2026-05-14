Houston Texans 2026 NFL schedule: Key matchups and dates revealed

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The Brief The Houston Texans open their 2026 season at home against Buffalo on September 13 and will play a Week 6 international game in London against Jacksonville. Defensive stars Will Anderson Jr. and Azeez Al-Shaair signed massive new contract extensions to remain the primary anchors of the team’s core. Houston overhauled its roster to prioritize a physical running game by trading for David Montgomery and drafting high-impact linemen on both sides of the ball.



The NFL released the 2026 regular season schedule Thursday evening, but for General Manager Nick Caserio and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, the heavy lifting of the offseason is largely complete.

After a flurry of contract extensions and a draft focused on physical line play, the Texans’ 53-man roster is beginning to take its final shape.

2026-2027 Season Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27 @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 @ Tennessee Titans

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 @ Jacksonville Jaguars (London game)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25 vs New York Giants

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15 @ Cleveland Browns

Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 19 vs. Indianapolis Colts (Amazon Prime)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 @ Washington Commanders

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 16: Thursday, Dec. 24 @ Philadelphia Eagles (Amazon Prime)

Week 17: Monday, Jan. 4 @ Green Bay Packers (ESPN)

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 10 vs Tennessee Titans

Schedule highlights

With the schedule now public, fans can begin planning for a season that features a mix of traditional rivalries and international flare.

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys come to Houston

The Dallas Cowboys last played the Houston Texans in Houston on October 7, 2018, at NRG Stadium. The Texans won that matchup with a final score of 19-16 in overtime.

Week 6: AFC South travels to London

Securing the Core: Major Extensions

By the numbers:

Houston’s front office made one thing clear this spring: they are rewarding their own. Several pillars of the 2025 division-winning squad signed massive extensions to stay in H-Town.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 20: Will Anderson Jr. #51 of the Houston Texans reacts against after the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium on November 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Will Anderson Jr.:

The defensive anchor signed a blockbuster three-year, $150 million extension. With $134 million guaranteed, the deal keeps the reigning pass-rush star in Houston through the prime of his career.

Azeez al-Shaair of the Houston Texans shakes hands with Aaron Rodgers of the Steelers after the wild-card playoff game at Acrisure Stadium on Jan. 12, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Azeez Al-Shaair:

The Pro Bowl linebacker and defensive leader secured a new three-year deal after a standout season where he led the team in tackles and handled defensive play-calling duties.

Danielle Hunter & Dalton Schultz: Both veterans received extensions (one year for Hunter and Schultz) to maintain continuity for C.J. Stroud and the defensive front.

New Faces in the Trenches

File photo. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

While the stars were staying put, the Texans used free agency and the draft to get bigger and more physical.

On offense:

The Texans signaled a major shift in philosophy toward a downhill running game. The team acquired veteran running back David Montgomery via a trade and bolstered the offensive line by signing veterans Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith. They followed that up in the draft by selecting Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge in the first round.

On defense:

The draft brought high-impact youth to the interior of the line. Second-round pick Kayden McDonald, a standout from Ohio State, is expected to provide immediate rotation help at defensive tackle. The team also added safety Reed Blankenship in free agency to bring more range to the secondary.