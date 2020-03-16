American Athletic Conference suspends sports for remainder of school year

The American Athletic Conference canceled all sports for the remainder of the school year, which means University of Houston athletics will be suspended until next school year.

The college sports conference made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon.

One day before this announcement the University of Houston's Men's Baseball team was quarantined after a staff member began to have symptoms similar to the ones produced by COVID-19. The team returned from a trip to Las Vegas shortly before the staff members began producing symptoms. Test results are pending.