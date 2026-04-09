Woman's body found in Addicks Reservoir

The Brief A woman's body was reportedly found near a pond along Sherwood Forest Street. Police say the circumstances are suspicious. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A homicide investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in Addicks Reservoir in northwest Houston.

Body found in Addicks Reservoir

What they're saying:

Police say they got a call at about 1 p.m. Saturday. A man was riding his bike along Sherwood Forest Street near Chatterton Drive when he saw a woman's body near a pond.

Officials say the woman's death is suspicious due to the trauma marks on her body.

Other details are not available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)