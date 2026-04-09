Woman's body found in Addicks Reservoir
HOUSTON - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in Addicks Reservoir in northwest Houston.
Body found in Addicks Reservoir
What they're saying:
Police say they got a call at about 1 p.m. Saturday. A man was riding his bike along Sherwood Forest Street near Chatterton Drive when he saw a woman's body near a pond.
Officials say the woman's death is suspicious due to the trauma marks on her body.
Other details are not available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to do one of the following:
- Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police.