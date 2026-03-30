Woman killed, another injured in hit-and-run crash in Houston's Acres Homes
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect in an Acres Homes hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead and another injured on Friday night.
Deadly hit-and-run crash
What we know:
According to Houston police, the crash occurred in the 800 block of West Little York Road, near De Priest Street, around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say two women were walking across the road, not in a crosswalk, when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit them.
Police say the driver, believed to be a woman, did not stop to render aid.
One woman, identified as 50-year-old Scheaky Washington, died at the scene.
The other woman was taken to the hospital.
Houston police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash in the 800 block of West Little York Road on March 27.
Investigation continues
What we don't know:
There is no description of the vehicle involved in the crash or the driver.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at (713)247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.