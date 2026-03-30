Woman killed, another injured in hit-and-run crash in Houston's Acres Homes

The Brief One woman was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes on Friday. There is no description of the driver or the vehicle. The woman killed in the crash was identified as Scheaky Washington, 50.



Houston police are searching for a suspect in an Acres Homes hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead and another injured on Friday night.

Deadly hit-and-run crash

What we know:

According to Houston police, the crash occurred in the 800 block of West Little York Road, near De Priest Street, around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say two women were walking across the road, not in a crosswalk, when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit them.

Police say the driver, believed to be a woman, did not stop to render aid.

One woman, identified as 50-year-old Scheaky Washington, died at the scene.

The other woman was taken to the hospital.

Houston police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash in the 800 block of West Little York Road on March 27.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

There is no description of the vehicle involved in the crash or the driver.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at (713)247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.