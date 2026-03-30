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Woman killed, another injured in hit-and-run crash in Houston's Acres Homes

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Published  March 30, 2026 2:31pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • One woman was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes on Friday.
    • There is no description of the driver or the vehicle.
    • The woman killed in the crash was identified as Scheaky Washington, 50.

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect in an Acres Homes hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead and another injured on Friday night.

Deadly hit-and-run crash

What we know:

According to Houston police, the crash occurred in the 800 block of West Little York Road, near De Priest Street, around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say two women were walking across the road, not in a crosswalk, when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit them.

Police say the driver, believed to be a woman, did not stop to render aid.

One woman, identified as 50-year-old Scheaky Washington, died at the scene.

The other woman was taken to the hospital.

Houston police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash in the 800 block of West Little York Road on March 27.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

There is no description of the vehicle involved in the crash or the driver.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at (713)247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

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