Watch: Man rescued from burning car by California police officers

Police rescued a man from a burning car moments before it went up in flames in Chula Vista, California.

The harrowing video released on Dec. 19 by the Chula Vista Police Department and provided to the social news platform Storyful shows officers pulling the driver from the smoldering vehicle found off the shoulder of the road of a local interstate.

Authorities said officers needed under four minutes to remove the man safely from the car while sharing that three cops were injured in the Oct. 13 incident.

CBS 8 San Diego reported that the unidentified man was transported to an area hospital after the incident and awakened after four weeks in a coma.

